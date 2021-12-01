Mild start to December continues; fog main issue in short-term

Overnight lows will be in the lower to middle 50s.

With clear skies and light winds tonight, fog will be likely by tomorrow morning.

Bradley Visibilities

Furthermore, it could be rather dense in spots, so keep that in mind for the early morning commute.

The fog will lift out of the area by mid-morning and it'll be back to generally mostly sunny skies throughout our Thursday with some clouds in the mix as well.

Bradley Graf Model

It'll be another mild day as temperatures push the upper 70s by the afternoon.

Fog will be likely once again heading into Friday morning...

We'll see more clouds across the area on Friday, but it'll stay dry and mild with temperatures in the mid-upper 70s.

The ridge of high pressure that will be in place over the next couple of days will begin to break down heading into the weekend.

Bradley GFS model

So, we'll have general weakness in the atmosphere and that could lead to a few isolated showers through the weekend, but rain chances look no better than 20% at this point.

High temperatures will stay well above normal for the time of year in the middle to upper 70s this weekend.

Bradley Temperature trend

A frontal boundary will try and push through early morning and that will bring at least some scattered showers to the area.

We may turn slightly cooler behind the boundary, but it won't last long as the front will begin to back up on us and lift northward as a warm front into Tuesday.

We'll have to keep at least some rain chances through the middle parts of the week as subsequent disturbances try and move in.

There could be a heavy rain threat during that time frame, but who will see the most rainfall is still up in the air at this point as models try and get a better grasp on the pattern.

We'll watch to see how it evolves in the days ahead...

Have a great second of the week!

