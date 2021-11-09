Mild/more clouds Wednesday; showers/front Thursday

Milder temperatures, especially at night and plenty of clouds are expected for Acadiana's Wednesday, with our next cool front scheduled to arrive with scattered showers Thursday.

In the near term, expect temperatures to be closer to the upper 40s to lower 50s overnight through Wednesday morning with high clouds likely to keep any significant fog at bay for the most part.

More high and mid-level clouds are expected Wednesday, but there will likely be several brief intervals of sun into the afternoon.

Highs Wednesday will reach the mid-70s.

Rain chances Wednesday will remain low, near 5% or less.

Models agree that a cool front will push into the Acadiana area early with the HRRR Model favoring best rain chances during the midday hours while the GRAF Model has been more focused on the morning hours.

Either way, we'll have a 60% chance of showers, with the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms Thursday.

No organized severe weather is anticipated with this front, and it appears that rain totals will be on the lighter side: near 1/2" or less.

Sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures should return Friday, with another quick front (or re-enforcement of cooler air) arriving Friday night into Saturday.

The weekend looks fair and seasonably cool with the pattern continuing for the first part of next week.

