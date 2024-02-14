Mild finish to the week; front/showers arrive late Friday

Milder temperatures along with increasing cloud cover will finish out the week for Acadiana, with the chance of some rain showers developing Friday and ending by early Saturday.

In the near term, look for a chilly Wednesday night/Thursday morning, but not quite as cool as the last few days, with lows ranging from the mid-upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High, and eventually some mid-level clouds, will begin to move into the region overnight through Thursday.

Initially partly sunny skies will likely become mostly cloudy by Thursday afternoon...temperatures will warm though into the lower 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak upper disturbance will bring the sub-tropical jet stream back overhead Friday and with it a few periods of light rain showers possible.

High temperatures Friday will be closer to the mid-60s thanks to the clouds and some shower activity.

Rain chances look to become highest, from about 40-50% Friday to 60-70% Friday night, as our next cold front pushes through the area by daybreak Saturday.

Breezy and sharply colder temperatures under mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Saturday with any shower activity, or light misty sprinkles ending by midday.

Rainfall totals will be light with the next Friday/Friday night/early Saturday weather system with totals in most areas are expected to be less than 1/4"...a few spots may pick-up a little more, but not much more...perhaps up to 1/2".

Rob Perillo/KATC

The sun should return in full force Sunday.

It will be a chilly weekend with temperatures Saturday staying mostly in the winter-like 40s...with a wind chill likely to push down into the upper 30s thanks to breezy northerly winds.

Temperatures at night/morning hours through Monday will drop into the mid-upper 30s for most areas, but closer to the lower 30s can be expected for the northern parishes of Acadiana.

Highs Sunday will reach back into the upper 50s to near 60° with much lighter winds making it feel that much milder.

Next week promises a milder legitimate taste of spring with highs getting into the mid-upper 70s.

Much of next week looks rather quiet with the spring-like temperatures with our next "significant" weather system beyond the KATC 10 Day Forecast.

