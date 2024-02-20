Mild, breezier days ahead

Mild spring-like temperatures will continue to finish out the week for Acadiana, but look for breezier afternoons ahead.

In the near term, light south-southwest winds overnight will keep our low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s tonight, but may also engender areas of fog to develop.

The fog should develop well after midnight and likely closer to daybreak Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Any fog that develops will lift quickly tomorrow morning as south-southwest winds increase to 10-20 mph with gusts in the 25 mph range into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures for our Wednesday will reach the mid-70s.

Breezy conditions will persist into Wednesday night keeping any fog at bay, plus allowing our lows to be closer to 60° come Thursday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday is looking mostly cloudy and windy with southerly winds closer to 18-25 mph with gusts reaching 30-35 mph...a Wind Advisory will likely be required by the National Weather Service for Thursday.

A cool front will push through the area by Thursday evening with rain chances likely to stay 20% or less Thursday into Thursday night.

The front will clear our skies with brisk northwesterly winds to follow Friday.

While night-time/morning lows should cool back down into the 40s into the weekend, our daytime highs will likely continue to rise into the low-mid 70s under sun drenched skies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Next week looks to get warmer with highs pushing the upper 70s to near 80° before our next front arrives Wednesday...the pattern however, looks more unsettled after the mid-next week front, with some lingering rain chances possible for the end of next week and into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.



