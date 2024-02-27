Mid-week cool front; end of the week rains

A cool front will bring back to Acadiana a little taste of the late February Wednesday, and that it's still officially the winter season...but the chill won't last long.

And as warmer temperatures try to return ahead of the weekend, look for a pretty good chance of showers and a few storms developing late Thursday night into Friday.

In the near term, it will be a "mild as it gets night in February" across Acadiana with lows near 70° under cloudy skies that will be foggier toward the coast.

Wednesday will start of mild with a 30-40% chance of scattered mainly quick, light showers during the mid-morning hours, followed by a cold front passage around midday, with temperatures dropping from the mid-70s early into the lower 60s by day's end.

Temperatures will drop to near or below normal, in the mid-upper 40s Wednesday night into Thursday morning...not including a wind chill!

Lingering clouds and chilly/breezy conditions are anticipated for our Thursday with high temperatures some 10 degrees below normal, topping out in the mid-upper 50s to possibly 60°.

The cool front that passes through the area Wednesday will begin to move back northward Friday with a weak disturbance latching on to the frontal trough in the Western Gulf.

This will lead to a 70-80% chance of showers and a few embedded thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning with rain chances in the 70-80% range.

Rain totals primarily through early Friday could be in the 1/2-1" range.

Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s Friday but we should be back into the mid-70s for the weekend, under mostly cloudy skies accompanied by some low-end rain chances.

The next, and probably more significant weather-maker for Acadiana, should arrive with an good chance of thunderstorms either late Monday and/or into Tuesday.

There could be some more widespread heavier rain totals of a few inches with the weather system early next week, and a severe weather threat is certainly possible given today's forecast data.

The pattern looks to stay unsettled for much of next week with up and down temperatures and rain chances...typical of early March (and early meteorological spring that officially arrives Friday).

