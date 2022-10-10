Mid-week changes

After another nice day Tuesday, changes are on the way for Acadiana Wednesday into Thursday with a nice finish to the week and start to the weekend expected to follow.

In the near term, Acadiana will see another pleasant and seasonably cool night/Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly sunny skies are anticipated for our Tuesday with highs a few degrees warmer than Monday, near 86° in Lafayette.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Wednesday a frontal trough will begin to approach from the north while some moisture begins to build in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This should translate to the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms helping some spots with our very dry (and dusty) conditions across the region.

Rain chances Wednesday have been tentatively set at 60%.

By Thursday, drier air and a weak cool front will push through the area lower rain chances and amping up the afternoon heat into the upper 80s.

Sunny and pleasant conditions should follow Friday and Saturday with clouds returning Sunday ahead of our next, and stronger cool front Monday.

Temperatures behind next Monday's front could be the coolest to date for the fall season with highs closer to the lower 70s while overnight lows have a shot at the mid-upper 40s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, while the remnants of former Hurricane Julia are dissipating in Guatemala and Mexico

Parts of the system may re-emerge in the Eastern Pacific and the Bay of Campeche over the next few days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the National Hurricane Center, while there remains a 20% chance of development in the Southwestern Gulf over the next day or two, conditions will be hostile for any further development later this week.

At the same time, the upper pattern will keep any disturbance bottled-up to the south and may shred any disturbance to the east by strong upper level winds.

In other words, there are no worries in the tropics at this time!

------------------------------------------------------------

