Marginal risk of a few severe storms toward daybreak Tuesday

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected to push through Acadiana ahead of a cool front early Tuesday, and a few storms could be on the strong side.

The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana hatched in for a marginal risk (a level 1 out of 5) of a few isolated severe storms that could be capable of producing damaging winds, hail and perhaps and isolated tornado.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The bulk of the severe weather dynamics should stay west, north and northeast of the Acadiana area through Tuesday, but we'll be keeping an eye on Power Doppler 3, especially for our northern areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the near term, expect partly cloudy and breezy conditions Monday night with clouds thickening late as scattered showers and storms approach the area during the predawn hours Tuesday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible mainly early tomorrow morning with lingering cloudiness through midday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunny skies and breezy west to west-northwest winds will re-establish across the region Tuesday afternoon with some gusts in the 20-25 mph range possible.

Cooler temperatures will be moving into the region Tuesday with readings in the 60s after the rains and then holding in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon but will drop into the much more refreshing mid-40s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunny and pleasant fall weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday with our next weather-maker bringing showers back to the area Friday.

Don't expect much significant rainfall with our front Tuesday morning with most areas seeing a 1/4" or less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Prospects for a little more rain Friday are encouraging, but for now, a good soaking is not in the cards at this time...but that could change as heavier amounts are forecast in the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday's weather system's upper level feature will be slow to move out of the region this weekend with considerable cloud cover and a few sprinkles possible Saturday and skies becoming partly cloudy Sunday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

