Light freezes/frosts next couple of nights

A little taste of winter remains in the forecast for Acadiana with the opportunities for brief light freezes and frosts possible over the next few mornings.

It'll be just the "plants, pets and people" type of cold with no pipe worries anticipated as temperatures will be near or slightly below freezing for just a few hours prior to daybreak come Friday and Saturday mornings.

Look for mostly sunny and cool conditions for our Friday afternoon with highs once again topping out in the seasonably cool mid-50s.

After the morning chill Saturday, plenty of sun and moderating temperatures are anticipated with highs reaching back into the low-mid 60s under more full sun.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 30s Saturday night into Sunday morning but look for a nice warm-up Sunday afternoon with readings pushing back into the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Acadiana's next weather system, albeit a weak disturbance, is expected to roll quickly through the area shortlyafter we ring in the new year and toward early Monday morning.

Don't look for much significant rainfall...near 1/4" or less, with rains ending first thing Monday, leaving the balance of New Year's Day with some sun while temperatures drop back down into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

After a nice but chilly Tuesday, look for our next weather-maker to bring the possibility of a good soaking as an area of low pressure develops over the region Wednesday.

1-2" of rain will be possible with Wednesday's weather system...no severe weather nor flooding is anticipated at this time, although we could have some embedded thunder with this system.

Acadiana should get another brief/dry/cool break toward the end of the week with yet another potentially robust "soaker" setting up for the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Drought Update:

December rains have put a SERIOUS DENT in the drought across a large part of Acadiana.

Northern Acadiana parishes into Central/Western Louisiana still have major deficits but with more regular rains in the forecast in there's hope for additional improvements.

