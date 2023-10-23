Late summer temperature rerun until Halloween

Late summer temperatures remain in the forecast for Acadiana into the weekend until a sharp cool front arrives around Halloween.

Late night/early morning fog has been an issue for Acadiana over the last couple of days, but it appears conditions will become less optimal in the nights and mornings ahead for fog formation.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be less conducive for fog in the nights ahead as breezy southeasterly winds are expected to not only keep fog at bay, but also allow for milder morning lows.

Nonetheless, patchy dense fog is n the forecast for portions of Acadiana tonight, especially along and north of the I-10 corridor.

As of press time, there were no dense fog advisories in effect for the area...but that could change based on observational trends later tonight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Otherwise, expect mostly sunny, breezy and warm days into the weekend with highs and lows some 10° above normal...in the upper 80s and near 70° respectively.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Change is expected to arrive around Halloween when a cool front should bring sharply cooler temperatures into the first week of November.

For now, it dos not look like we'll see much rain with the aforementioned front, and overall the pattern looks to stay mostly dry through the next 10-15 days.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic Tropics, Hurricane Tammy is eventually expected to weaken to storm status and meander perhaps bringing some weather to Bermuda in about 4-5 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Also, Tropical Depression #21 formed by Nicaragua Monday afternoon, but is not expected to develop, but will bring locally heavy rains to portions of Central America in the days ahead.