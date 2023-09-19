Late summer heat and sun continues

If you liked the weather in Acadiana Tuesday will pretty much be okay with the forecast into the weekend.

High pressure aloft and at the surface will continue to dominate the area allowing for plenty of sunshine and temperatures some 5-6° above normal in the afternoons, while night-time/morning temperatures will reside in the relatively comfortable (and seasonal) upper 60s to lower 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs into the weekend will be in the 93-95° range with relatively comfortable but rising humidity later this week and into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The door may open up for a slight chance of a few showers Monday, but overall Acadiana's weather looks to stay quite dry and warm through the entire KATC 10 Day Forecast.

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Nigel became a Category 2 storm Tuesday afternoon, but is not expected a threat to any land areas as a tropical system...but remnant weaker extratropical storm may works its way toward Iceland in 5-6 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, the Eastern U.S. concern could be with a sub-tropical/hybrid storm that may develop and scoot up the east coast...the threat of heavier rains might remain offshore per the Euro model, but if the potential system acquires more tropical characteristics, and stays closer to the coast, some heavy rains might be possible.

Another potential system coming off the African Coast should develop into next week...but no beat on the ultimate track of this system can be determined at this time.

Next names up will be Ophelia and Philippe.

