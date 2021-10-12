Last call for summer; fall weather arrives for weekend

It will be the last call for summer-like weather through Friday before a sharp cool front arrives Friday night and finally delivering some October-like weather along with the coolest temperatures of the season this weekend.

Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue overnight into Wednesday with much the same into Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will stay low, less than 10% Wednesday but there could be a few pop-up showers Thursday, at 20%.

Acadiana's best and likely brief rain chances look to arrive Friday afternoon, or more likely the evening...at 40%, when the cool front arrives.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There may be a few sprinkles behind the front into later Friday night, but all significant moisture should push into the Gulf of Mexico by daybreak Saturday

High temperatures will continue in the upper 80s for the rest of the week while night-time/morning lows hold in the lower 70s.

Mostly sunny, breezy and cool conditions are expected for the weekend with highs capped in the low-mid 70s, while night-time/morning lows drop into the low-mid 50s later this weekend and likely, into early next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The temperatures this weekend will be the coolest for the area seen since April.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, there is very little going on in the Atlantic Basin, while Tropical Storm Pamela in the Eastern Pacific is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Western Mexican Coast by midday Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The remnant mid-level circulation with this system is expected to move into Texas by Thursday where upwards of 3-8" of rain will be possible from the Hill Country to Southeastern Oklahoma into Friday.

For now, very little if any, of the residual moisture from Pamela may get entrained with our front late Friday.

The Euro & the GFS models are indicating that rain totals with the weekend cool front may produce 1/4" of rain or less across Acadiana, and there should be no severe weather threats as well.

So get the gumbo ingredient ready to geaux, as it will truly feel like fall this weekend!

