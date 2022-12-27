January thaw arrives early

Acadiana's January thaw will be arriving early as temperatures warm into the 60s and 70s for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect another chilly night into Wednesday morning but lows will be closer to the upper 30s to lower 40s under generally fair skies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some patchy ground fog may develop across spots, especially areas near the Atchafalaya swamp by morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A developing storm system moving out of the Rockies Wednesday will induce breezy south to southeasterly winds across the area pushing temperatures back into the upper 60s to lower 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures into Wednesday night/Thursday morning will hold in the 60s, and with ground temperatures still chilled by the recent cold weather, expect the possibility of "sweaty" pavement by Thursday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few brief, scattered showers will be possible into Thursday as moisture builds in from the Gulf of Mexico with a much better chance of showers and thunderstorms into with our next weather-maker Thursday night into Friday.

There could be the potential for some locally heavy rainfall of an inch or two into Friday, with a very low (but not zero) end risk of severe weather.

This weekend should bring relatively quieter yet mild conditions as we ring in the new year with highs pushing the mid-70s while overnight lows range in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The pattern is looking wet and possibly stormy into early next week with the Euro Model indicating the possibility of several inches of rain in the Acadiana area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

So after running some 15-25° below normal going back to last week, Acadiana will turn back to temperatures roughly some 10-20° above normal in addition to a wetter pattern into next week.

For now, there are no freezes within our 10 day horizon, but we are likely not be done with cold weather opportunities for another month or two.

