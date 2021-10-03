Isolated rain chances Monday; turning drier, more comfortable for rest of week

As expected, rain chances were a bit lower for our Sunday, although we have seen a few scattered showers this afternoon.

Any leftover activity will come to end later this evening.

It will be ever so slightly cooler tonight as overnight lows drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Like this past morning, fog will be possible first thing Monday morning as well, so keep that in mind if you are heading out early.

Another warm and humid day is in store Monday.

Afternoon highs will top out in the middle 80s.

Bradley HRRR Model

With a frontal boundary making its way across the area, we can't completely rule out a few isolated showers throughout the day (30%).

An upper-level low will be diving southward and kind of park itself across the Lower Mississippi River valley for the better of the week.

With us remaining on the backside of this feature, we'll continue to see a northwesterly flow aloft across the region.

Bradley Upper-Level Pattern

That, coupled with northerly winds at the surface, will keep us in a drier, more comfortable weather pattern as all of the moisture gets shuttled off to our east.

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Overnight lows will drop into the low-mid 60s, so certainly some nice mornings ahead.

It will still be warm for our afternoons (low-mid 80s), but the humidity won't be too bad.

That nice weather will look to extend into the following weekend as well.

Enjoy and have a great week!

TROPICS

Both hurricane Sam and tropical depression Victor will remain out to sea.

The NHC is highlighting another area near the Bahamas, but development is not likely as it tracks generally toward the east coast.

Bradley Tropical Map

The rest of the tropics are quiet.

