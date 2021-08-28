Watch
Hurricane Ida strengthening; Expected to be major hurricane upon landfall Sunday

Bradley
Ida Forecast
Posted at 3:56 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 17:37:22-04

Hurricane Ida continues to look impressive on the visible satellite imagery this afternoon.

Visible Satellite

Healthy outflows extending away from the storm in all direction are really allowing the storm to "breathe" as it continues to strengthen.

Furthermore, there is not really anything in the Gulf that will prohibit the storm from intensifying over the next several hours.

Hurricanes love a low wind shear, warm water environment and this is exactly what Ida will have to work with over the next 18-24 hours.

Landfall is still expected to be across portions of southeastern Louisiana as a major category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

Ida Forecast

The latest 4pm track from the NHC has shifted slightly eastward.

Timing of landfall is still a little bit up in the air, but for now, we'll say anywhere from midday Sunday into Sunday afternoon.

Saturday Models

With the current track, the major and worst impacts from the storm would stay mainly just east of the Acadiana region with obviously deteriorating conditions the father east you go.

Wind Gusts

The storm should slow down just a bit once inland which means high rainfall totals are going to become a concern for southeastern Louisiana.

HRRR Rain Estimates

Here is the updated impacts graphic and what we can expect for all of Acadiana:

Acadiana Impacts

A HURRICANE WARNING remains in effect for most of Acadiana on eastward.

Watches and Warnings

A STORM SURGE WARNING is also in effect. Here are the updated numbers:

Storm Surge

Continue to stay with the KATC storm for the very latest information

