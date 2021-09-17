Humidity, tropical showers linger into weekend; First real fall front on the way next week

The remnant low-level circulation of Nicholas continues to spin across the central and northern parts of the state.

And with that, we have seen a few tropical showers across the region today with the bulk of the activity setting up across the eastern parts of the state.

A few scattered showers will be possible this evening under otherwise humid conditions if you are planning to head out for any Friday night football action.

Bradley FNF

A separate upper-level low will be dropping southward through this weekend providing atmospheric lift for shower and storm development.

Recent model guidance continues to indicate some of the highest low-level moisture content setting up just east of the area.

Bradley HRRR Model

Regardless, scattered tropical showers will remain lurking around through the course of the weekend and into the first parts of next week.

Otherwise, expect warm and humid conditions with a sun and cloud mix in place.

The best news of all continues to be the arrival of a cold front by the middle parts of next week.

That will usher in our first shot on some cooler, fall-like weather.

We could be talking readings in the 50s come Thursday and Friday mornings!

Bradley GFS Regional Temps.

Our afternoons will consist of abundant sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80!

The nice weather should follow us into next weekend as well.

Have a great weekend, y'all!

In the tropics:

The NHC is highlighting 3 areas of interest in the Atlantic basin.

One is newly formed tropical storm Odette, but it will be no threat to the US nor us here in Acadiana.

Bradley Tropical Storm Odette

In fact, all of these features present no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

The rest of the tropics are quiet at this time

