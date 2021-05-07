Humidity sneaking up this weekend; Unsettled into next week

High pressure as kept our weather REALLY nice over the last couple of days.

Humidity has also been on the comfortable side, especially for early May.

High pressure will start to nudge eastward tonight and into Saturday.

It'll still be a very pleasant evening and night ahead as low temperatures drop back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Bradley Graf Model

With high pressure off to our east on Saturday, southeasterly winds will be back.

Humidity will be a touch higher, but won't really be noticeable until Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies can be expected on Saturday as high temperatures top out in the lower to middle 80s.

Not nearly as cool going into tomorrow night/Sunday morning as low temperatures struggle to fall into the upper 60s.

Partly cloudy skies going into Sunday with temperatures settling into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

There is a slight chance that we see an isolated shower on Sunday afternoon, but most of the day looks to remain dry.

The pattern will then turn unsettled starting Sunday night as a frontal boundary stalls out to our north.

Bradley GFS Long Range

That, along with southwesterly flow aloft, will keep daily rain chances in our forecast throughout about Wednesday of next week.

It won't be raining continuously through that time period, but there will be the chance to see scattered showers and a few storms.

Nice weather looks to return as we round out next week and head into the following weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel