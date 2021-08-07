Humidity back in full swing; three areas of interest in the Atlantic

A few isolated showers will remain possible through this evening before we lose the heating of the day.

Fair to mostly clear skies will be in place after midnight as low temperatures settle into the middle and upper 70s.

A routine summertime pattern will be in store for Acadiana's Sunday.

Mostly sunny skies early in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies throughout the rest of the day.

It'll be hot and humid as temperatures climb into the lower 90s.

Those heat indices will range from ~98-105°.

Bradley Graf Model

A few, isolated pop-up showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon and early evening hours.

Much of the same can be said heading into Monday as well.

The better part of next week's forecast will resemble what we would expect for early-mid August-- hot and humid conditions with rain chances in the 20-30% range for isolated afternoon storm activity.

In the tropics:

The national hurricane center is highlighting three areas of interest in the Atlantic.

All three either have a low or medium chance of development in the next 5 days.

Bradley Tropical Map

Models have been very inconsistent with these features which makes the long-range forecast difficult.

Bradley GFS Model Moisture

However, at this time, none of the features present a threat to the Gulf.

We'll continue to keep an eye on them in the days ahead.

Of course, we are entering the peak months of the season, so every feature bears watching.

