Humid and warmer until front/showers arrive by Sunday

Humid and warmer conditions are expected for Acadiana to round out the week into the weekend, with our next weather-maker arriving in the form of a cool front by Sunday morning.
In the near term, expect another warm and humid (for April) night, with lows holding in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.
Some patchy fog and or lower clouds will be possible toward daybreak, possibly lowering visibility close to a mile in spots.
This could also lead to some mist in the forecast although rain chances (enough to wet the ground) will stay in the 10% range.
Look for more clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or two for Thursday, but also expect a few more intervals of afternoon sun as compared with Wednesday.
Rain chances Thursday will be in the 20% or less range.
Temperatures should get closer to the mid-80s provided we see those intervals of afternoon sun.
After another mild/humid start to our Friday look for more clouds early in the day, with more extended periods of sun anticipated for the afternoon.
Highs Friday will be pushing the mid-upper 80s...almost a touch summer-like.
More clouds will pile into the area Saturday accompanied by a slight chance of a few isolated showers ahead of a frontal system that will push through the area Saturday night into Sunday.
Rain chances will increase to near the 70-80% range late Saturday night and near 80-90% for early Sunday.
Some embedded thunder will be possible, but any severe weather threat should be minimal, and rain totals generally 1/2" or less...a few isolated spots may see more.
With any luck, skies could clear for Sunday afternoon.
A brief stint of cooler, drier conditions are expected early next week, before warm and humid conditions along with the chance of a few scattered showers returns toward the end of the week.
See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.
