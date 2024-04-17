Humid and warmer until front/showers arrive by Sunday

Humid and warmer conditions are expected for Acadiana to round out the week into the weekend, with our next weather-maker arriving in the form of a cool front by Sunday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect another warm and humid (for April) night, with lows holding in the lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some patchy fog and or lower clouds will be possible toward daybreak, possibly lowering visibility close to a mile in spots.

This could also lead to some mist in the forecast although rain chances (enough to wet the ground) will stay in the 10% range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for more clouds and perhaps an isolated shower or two for Thursday, but also expect a few more intervals of afternoon sun as compared with Wednesday.

Rain chances Thursday will be in the 20% or less range.

Temperatures should get closer to the mid-80s provided we see those intervals of afternoon sun.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After another mild/humid start to our Friday look for more clouds early in the day, with more extended periods of sun anticipated for the afternoon.

Highs Friday will be pushing the mid-upper 80s...almost a touch summer-like.

More clouds will pile into the area Saturday accompanied by a slight chance of a few isolated showers ahead of a frontal system that will push through the area Saturday night into Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will increase to near the 70-80% range late Saturday night and near 80-90% for early Sunday.

Some embedded thunder will be possible, but any severe weather threat should be minimal, and rain totals generally 1/2" or less...a few isolated spots may see more.

Rob Perillo/KATC

With any luck, skies could clear for Sunday afternoon.

A brief stint of cooler, drier conditions are expected early next week, before warm and humid conditions along with the chance of a few scattered showers returns toward the end of the week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel