Hot with few afternoon storms; change on horizon next week

Acadiana will continue to experience the usual full summer heat, humidity, heat indices and the chance of a few afternoon/early evening storms into the weekend...but there looks to be a change coming next week.

In the near-term, after a low-end chance of an isolated early evening shower or thunderstorm, look for fair skies overnight accompanied by temperatures in the mid-upper 70s for a Thursday morning low.

Thursday will bring more summer heat with highs reaching the mid-90s along with heat indices approaching the 105-109° range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few more scattered storms are in the forecast for Acadiana's afternoon and/or early evening with rain chances closer to 30-40%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Friday into Saturday look a little drier with rain chances closer to 20%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Daytime highs into this weekend will continue in the mid-90s but there should be a few more afternoon storms developing Sunday ahead of a frontal trough that will move into the region early next week.

The chance of showers and thunderstorms should increase into the "likely" category Monday and perhaps into Tuesday as a weakening front approaches the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The question remains on whether Acadiana will see any significant drying and/or cooling behind this front as models continue to advertise it will become nearly stationary along our coast or just offshore.

For now, the forecast for mid-late next week shows some drier air and slightly cooler lows...but we could easily see a stalling front right over our area keeping rain chances and humidity with us.

For now the 10 Day Forecast remains a hedge on the forecast bets...we could easily see lows come next Wednesday and Thursday morning in the mid-upper 60s...but equally we could still be stuck in the 70s.

Either way, daytime highs should drop closer to upper 80s with clouds, showers and storms in the area through mid-week.

And per usual this time of year, any relief from the heat that we may see will be short-lived.

