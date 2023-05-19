Hot with a few showers late Saturday; more comfortable Sunday

It will be a hot and humid start to the weekend for Acadiana Saturday but a weak front should generate a few cooling showers or a thunderstorms by the late afternoon into the early evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak front will help to generate the shower activity (at 30-40%) with a marginal risk of a strong/severe storm with gusty winds, per the Storm Prediction Center, mainly for eastern sections of the Acadiana area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Behind the front plenty of clouds and more comfortable temperatures are expected Sunday along with the possibility of a few isolated sprinkles or showers.

Temperatures will cool from the lower 90s Saturday afternoon, into the upper 60s Saturday night into Sunday morning, and will be limited by cloud cover to the low-mid 80s Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A mostly quiet weather pattern is expected next week with a few scattered afternoon showers possible during the mid-week period.

The pattern looks mostly sunny and drier toward the end of the week and into the Memorial Day Weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

