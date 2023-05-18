Hot finish to the week; few showers/storms this weekend

It will be a mostly sunny and hot finish to the week for Acadiana with temperatures expected to push into the lower 90s.

Fortunately, the humidity won't be too high, but with light and variable to nearly calm winds, it will feel quite toasty.

Rain chances will stay near zero Friday but should increase to near 30-40% by Saturday afternoon as a weak front tries to push through the area.

Temperatures Saturday will still manage to reach the lower 90s.

While shower and thunderstorm activity Saturday afternoon looks to be limited to the 30-40% range, there could be a few stronger storms with gusty winds.

The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana hatched in for a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for an isolated severe storm Saturday that could produce damaging winds.

Thereafter, lingering clouds accompanied by temperatures in the mid-80s are expected Sunday, and there could be a few left-over showers, especially toward the coast, but rain chances for most of us will be 20% or less.

While there remains no overt weather-makers for the area into next week, after a quiet Monday we could see a few widely scattered showers or a storm late Tuesday, and then again into Wednesday afternoon, but rain chances are currently expected to be on the lower side.

And for now, it looks quiet with seasonably warm temperatures later next week and into the Memorial Holiday Weekend.

Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Center issued their outlook for the summer, June through August, which calls for above normal temperatures across the Gulf Coast while near normal rain patterns are currently anticipated.

If the forecast verifies for Louisiana, and Lafayette, most of our above normal warmth will likely be find in the increasingly warmer summer nights...a continuation of a climate trend that we have observed since the 1990s.

