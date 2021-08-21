Hot end to the weekend; Grace makes landfall, Henri to impact northeast

Well, it was an absolute scorcher out there today with temperatures getting well into the mid-90s.

High pressure aloft is really acting to suppress shower activity across the area.

Quiet conditions tonight with lows dropping into the middle 70s by morning.

Expect a similar, hot pattern on Sunday with temperatures soaring into the middle 90s by the afternoon.

One or two cooling showers can't be completely ruled out during maximum daytime heating, but rain chances will be no better than 10%.

Those heat indices will settle into the lower 100s, just below heat advisory criteria.

Bradley Hour-By-Hour Heat Index

With that said, it is still a good idea to take it easy and take breaks if you plan on being outside.

Bradley Understanding Heat Risks

It stays VERY hot through the early parts of the upcoming week.

Eventually, we'll start to see a break in the ridge and a return to a more typical late August pattern by mid and late week.

Be sure to check the 10-day for the very latest.

Have a great rest to the weekend!

In the tropics:

Grace made landfall as a powerful category 3 major hurricane late last night in Mexico.

It is now just a remnant low over inland Mexico and will continue to fall apart..

Henri was upgraded to a hurricane this morning.

Bradley Hurricane Henri

It is still on track to impact the New England area tomorrow and through the first parts of the week.

We'll keep an eye on it for them, but obviously not going to be a threat to us.

A tropical wave in the Caribbean will bear watching as it tracks westward with time.

Bradley GFS Model Moisture

The NHC is not currently highlighting the area, but most models show it trying to stir up some trouble in the northeastern Caribbean.

It is still WAY too early to say where it would potentially end up, so we'll continue to monitor it in the days ahead.