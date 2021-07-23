Hot conditions this weekend; Heat index reaching triple digits

It will be a warm and muggy night ahead as temperatures drop into the middle and upper 70s under fair skies.

A full "buck" moon will be on display tonight and peak around 9:38 pm, so be sure to check that out if you get the chance!

Upper-level high pressure will be in control through the better part of the weekend.

As a result, overall rain coverage will be lower across the area, and instead it will be more about the heat and humidity.

High temperatures will settle into the middle 90s.

Bradley Heat Index Values

But, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel more like the lower 100s out there!

Bradley Heat Awareness

Be sure to practice proper heat precautions this weekend.

It will look and feel a whole lot like late July as we head into next week.

Rain chances will be bumped up slightly by mid-late week due to a familiar summertime "ring of fire" pattern.

Essentially, high pressure will be in control just off to our north and west.

That leads to hot and dry conditions directly underneath the high.

Now what you'll often see this time of year are little disturbances and impulses of upper-level rotating around the outer periphery of the high.

That helps to generate scattered showers and storms... so that is something we'll be looking at for next week.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the lower 90s each afternoon.

Have a great weekend, y'all and stay cool!

In the tropics:

We continue to monitor an area of low pressure and disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity off the southeastern US coastline.

Bradley Tropical Outlook

The NHC has bumped up chances of development slightly to 40% over the next 5 days as it meanders around.

Some of the moisture associated with it may try and sneak into the Gulf with time, but models do not really bring it in as any sort of organized system.

It could help to increase rain chances for portions of the Gulf Coast into next week.

We'll continue to keep an eye on it, but it does not look like it will be a major ordeal.

The rest of the tropical Atlantic are quiet at this time!