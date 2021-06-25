Hot and humid with daily rain chances through the weekend; Tropics mostly quiet for now

Well, it's been like clockwork over the last few days with scattered showers and storms getting going late morning and into the afternoon hours.

The one good thing with that is the fact that it cools us down somewhat during the afternoon, but it stills remains quite humid.

It'll be another warm and muggy night as low temperatures drop into the middle 70s.

Patchy fog/misty conditions will continue to remain a possibility during the late night and early morning hours.

Most of our Saturday morning will be dry before another round of scattered showers and storms start developing by late morning and into the afternoon once the sea breeze and daytime heating kicks in.

Bradley HRRR Model

As has been the case over the last few days, it won't be a complete washout, but we have to keep healthy rain chances at around 60% with high amounts of low-level moisture in place.

Expect those afternoon highs to climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Continue to make sure you are staying hydrated when outside for an extended period of time.

A tropical wave currently over Florida (nothing organized) will be progressing westward over the weekend which will interact with that daytime heating/sea breeze to help elevate our rain chances for Sunday and Monday.

Next week's forecast looks to be dominated by the Bermuda High over the Atlantic as it continues to shuttle tropical moisture our way.

Bradley GFS Long Range Moisture

That will continue to give us a daily dose of showers and storms with our rain chances settling into the 40-70% range.

That could extend into the 4th of July weekend as well, but considering we are still over a week out, those finer details will be ironed out in the days ahead, so stayed tuned!

Have a great weekend!

In the Tropics:

One small area of interest way out in the Atlantic continues to be highlighted by the NHC.

Bradley Tropical Outlook

However, chances of development have been dropped to 20% over the next 5 days,

We'll continue to watch it, but it poses no threat to Acadiana.

The rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

