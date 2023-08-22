Highest record-breaking heat of the summer on the way

The highest record-breaking heat of the summer is on the way to Acadiana into the weekend...and that says a lot with already twenty four "100 degree days" under our belt over the last two months!

Increasing high pressure aloft and mostly northerly/westerly or light surface winds in the days ahead will insure our temperatures amplify to the 103-106° range through Monday of next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs tomorrow will be a couple of degrees hotter than Tuesday (which was near 102°), with the heat increasing another degree or two into Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

On any given day Friday through Sunday, our highs will likely continue to be in the 104-106° range...daily records are expected to continue drop for at least the next 5-6 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For context, with highs possibly reaching 106° Thursday ( and perhaps any day through Sunday/Monday), would make it tied with the second hottest reading ever recorded in Lafayette, done once before in June of 1930...the dust bowl years.

The 105° we reported this weekend on August 19, 2023 stands alone in 3rd place as the hottest on record, and we'll have a few days to challenge that number as well.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Lafayette was 107° set on July 13, 1901.

Unfortunately heat index values will also rise in the days ahead reaching up 112-118° tomorrow and 115-120° Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There remain some subtle signs that the heat could ease a touch into next week with a more favorable pattern that could allow for some scattered afternoon storms, but we'll see if the relief "can" keeps getting kicked down the road by the stubborn heat ridge that has been with us for the last two plus months.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Harold is inland across South Texas and has been downgraded to a tropical depression.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, all the other systems we're tracking in the Atlantic are not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

And in climate news, after the hottest June and July in the 130 year record in Lafayette...this August looks to obliterate all previous records with 9 days to go on the month.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The average high temperature so far this August has been 101.7°!

