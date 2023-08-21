Highest heat of the summer this week/weekend

It's hard to believe that it could get any hotter in the hottest summer on record for Acadiana, but that looks to happen starting Wednesday, and will continue into the weekend.

And in spite of the tropics getting active, and in the Gulf of Mexico, it looks like today, Monday will be the "least hot" day in the 10-11 day forecast moving forward.

Acadiana topped out closer to 100° (at least 100° in Lafayette) Monday making it the 24th "100° day" this summer...and with another 8-10 or more coming, the area will see more 100° days this summer than all of the 100° days over the past 40 years collectively, which is 32!

In fact, out of the last 40 years, there were 28 summers that did not see 100°...so our average has been near 1 per year (0.8).

High pressure will build back into the region in the wake of the breeze courtesy of Tropical Depression 9 which has been scooting toward the South Texas Coast for Tuesday, perhaps as a low end tropical storm...if so, the name would be Harold.

This system will bring some locally heavy rains into South Texas and the Lower Rio Grande Valley over a couple day period.

For Acadiana, with the tropical system moving on, we'll have a breeze Tuesday, but a lesser one, which should allow temperatures to climb back to 102-103°.

Heat indices will climb to 110-115° Tuesday and may push 115-120° later this week!

The heat turns up to not only well past daily record levels, but close to the all time record high of 107° set on July 13, 1901.

Daytime highs look to stay in the 103-106° range into the weekend, before there could be a few more isolated showers/storms next week...but that has been the proverbial carrot at the end of the stick as computer models try to bring us back to "climatology" 8-12 days out.

Either way, it looks like the high heat will continue for the next 10 days, but thereafter, we may see the tropics perking up in the Gulf again accompanied by more moisture trying to put a dent in our ever-present summer ridge of high pressure...we'll see.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics in the Atlantic Basin remain active with 4 systems, and another one pending, spanning from the Gulf of Mexico to Africa...none of which will threaten the Gulf or mainland U.S.

Tropical Storm Franklin in the Caribbean will bring some weather to portions of Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Island over the next few days.

