Heat streak continues for Acadiana

Acadiana's summer heat streak will continue for the foreseeable future as rain chances ease while temperatures overall rise into the mid-upper 90s over the next week to 10 days.

Coming off our hottest June on record, and hottest January-June on record, Acadiana's hot streak has been on for more than a month...

Rob Perillo/KATC

Since June 7th, Lafayette has reported 35 days in a row of 90°+ heat, 22 which were 95° or better, and have of those (11) have been 98° or hotter...all the while our normal highs should be in the 90-91° this period.

The high heat is expected to continue into the weekend, with a Heat Advisory in effect for all of Acadiana Wednesday...additional advisories are anticipated in the days that follow.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weather pattern is setting up such that best rain chances look to skirt to the north and east of our area in the days ahead with rain chances Wednesday closer to the 20% range.

Thereafter, rain chances look to stay near 10% or less for the rest of the week.

A disturbance rolling in from the northwest flow aloft could bring Acadiana a pretty good chance of storms Sunday, but thereafter, rain chances will slide back down to 20% or less for the rest of next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will be topping out in the mid-90s over the next day or two, but should begin to push the mid-upper 90s Friday into the weekend, with little relief in sight through next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Overnight lows in the days ahead will stay planted some 5° above normal, near 80°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Daily heat indices will continue to slowly climb with maximum afternoon values reaching 110-113° in spots over the next week to 10 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, all is quiet in the Gulf, Caribbean and most of the Tropical Atlantic with the exception of the possibility of a short-lived system developing in the open North Atlantic (50%).

Rob Perillo/KATC

Any system that might develop will run into cooler, non-sustaining waters by the end of the week and/or weekend.

And incidentally, the only way we'll probably see an end to our extremely hot pattern is to wait on the tropical easterlies (that could bring tropical waves/disturbances) to get established across the Gulf of Mexico...and for now, that may not start until August.

