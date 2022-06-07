Heat inches upward into the weekend

Temperatures, humidity and heat indices will continue to inch up across Acadiana over the next several days as an upper ridge of high pressure expands across the region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Overall the pattern should remain drier than normal with rain chances 20% or less until the weekend when we could see some storms late Saturday into Saturday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fair to partly cloudy skies will stay in the area each and every day with daytime highs near 92-93° Wednesday and closer to 94-96° Thursday into the weekend.

In addition to increasing temperatures, our dew points and thus relative humidity will also be on an upswing yielding gradually higher heat indices.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Feels like temperatures Wednesday look to reach the 101-103° while they may climb closer to 103-108° or more later this weekend and likely into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Next week offers little change with highs persisting in the mid-90s, and perhaps closer to the upper 90s especially for northern Acadiana parishes later next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

It could be worse, as triple digit record heat looks to be in the cards for a good part of Texas and likely stretching a few day into the northwestern part of the state of Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances most of next week should remain in the 20% or less range at best.

The tropics remain quiet with no significant disturbances expected for the next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Longer range models are hinting at perhaps another Central American spike in tropical moisture and could be the genesis spot for a system or two beyond a week's time that could manifest in systems in the East Pacific and/or Western Atlantic/Western Caribbean.

So no worries for all for now.

Author's note: Please ignore and discount and forecast models on the web or social media that go beyond 144-192 hours out...anything beyond that period should be discounted as our models are just not that good beyond a 7-10 period.

Tuesday, the GFS model tried to generate another Gulf hurricane in the 280-300+ hour forecast time-frame, which is fantasy-land in the meteorological world...please ignore and no wagering!

Finally, Wednesday is St Medard Day, when according to Cajun lore, if it rains on June 8th expect 40 more days of rain, but if dry expect drought...

Rob Perillo/KATC

..and we're leaning toward a dry Wednesday!

------------------------------------------------------------

