Heat creeps back up, changes into next week; powerful Atlantic hurricane likely

Slightly drier and more stable air will move into the Acadiana region to round out the week which should lead to fewer afternoon storms and hotter temperatures...but changes are expected into next week.

In the near term for Acadiana, rain chances should decrease to 20% Wednesday and less than that for Thursday and Friday as temperatures make a run once again for the upper 90s to 100° especially for Thursday & Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lafayette has experienced 32-100° days to date this summer, equally the sum total of the previous 40 years...and incredible statistic!

Rob Perillo/KATC

We'll probably add one or two more 100° days to this summer (and hopefully the last...but no promises) before a frontal surface trough arrives in the area by Saturday.

This should spark a better chance of showers and storms for the area at the beginning of the weekend, and by the end of the weekend into next week, look for drier more comfortable weather to move in.

Although our daytime highs behind the frontal trough will still be well above the normal of 90-91°, (mid-upper 90s), our nights and mornings will feel much better early next week with readings dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Further down the road, there could be a more significant frontal boundary arriving toward the end of the 3rd week of September, right around the fall equinox...keep fingers crossed!

The tropics are extremely quiet in the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, but no so in the open Atlantic.

In particular, a newly formed tropical storm is expected to become a blockbuster hurricane in open water through this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tropical Storm Lee formed Tuesday afternoon with the National Hurricane Center forecasting the system to become at least, a high end major Category 4 storm with 145 mph winds in 5 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The latest suite of hurricane intensity forecast models are pushing Lee to be very near Category 5 status in 4 to 5 days.

Lee will not be a threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Fortunately, Lee looks to stay just north of the Northeastern Caribbean Islands this weekend and is expected to re-curve in the open Atlantic.

Thereafter, it will be garnering some attention along the East Coast, with greatest interest likely to come from New England to the Canadian Maritimes in the week to 10 day time-frame.

While there will likely be additional systems to develop in the Atlantic over the next couple of weeks, but for us locals, there is no indication for any Western Gulf of Mexico trouble through the end of the 3rd week of the month...and that's always welcomed news.

