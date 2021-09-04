Heat continues, tracking Invest 91L in tropics

A couple isolated showers will remain possible through this evening.

Otherwise, expect a quiet night ahead as low temperatures drop into the middle 70s.

We'll see a mixture of sun and clouds on our Sunday.

It will be another hot one as temperatures push the lower to middle 90s.

Bradley Sunday's Highs

A few isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon/evening hours.

Bradley HRRR Model

A frontal trough will be advancing southward on Labor Day and will help to increase rain chances a bit.

Invest91L is currently over Mexico.

The NHC gives it a low, 30% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Bradley Invest 91L

It is important to note that the Gulf will be nowhere near as conducive for development as it was a week ago due to increasing wind shear.

Bradley Wind Shear

Regardless of any sort of slow development of the feature, it will likely be a rainmaker for portions of the northern Gulf Coast.

Lurking tropical moisture associated with this feature coupled with an approaching cool front will keep rain chances slightly elevated through the middle parts of the week.

Drier, more comfortable air looks to move in by week's end.

Keep it tuned to KATC for the latest.

Have a great rest of the weekend!