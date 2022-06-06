Heat and humidity building this week

Full summer heat and humidity are in store for the region and Acadiana this week, and with the exceptions of some storms that may control the heat this weekend, it looks to to be just as hot or hotter into next week...it is meteorological summer after all.

In the near term look for a quiet evening accompanied by fair skies, a quarter moon, and warmer and more humid conditions overnight.

Lows Tuesday morning will be in the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tomorrow will bring partly cloudy skies in the morning and mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. Temperatures should be a couple of degrees warmer than Monday with highs Tuesday in the lower 90s.

Heat indices will begin to build across the area with readings pushing the 100° mark Tuesday...but wait there's more...

Rob Perillo/KATC

An upper ridge of high pressure will expand into Louisiana by Wednesday allowing for higher heat with afternoon highs slowly creeping upward for the rest of the week into the mid-90s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

Heat indices will be consistently getting over 100° for the rest of the week.

Rain chances look to stay 10% or less through Wednesday, and should perk up to 20% for Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend it appears that an upper level trough and weak surface front will try to work into the area by Saturday afternoon allowing for a good chance of storms, some of which could be quite strong.

Although Saturday could be quite hot before the storms, the rains should cool us off to the lower 90s for Sunday.

Lingering showers and a few storms could be possible Sunday before another round of drier and hotter weather returns next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Post Tropical Storm Alex is weakening and making the transition to a non-tropical low pressure system in the North Atlantic with the storm still sporting 60 mph winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere there are no other trouble spots anticipated for the rest of this week.

