Hard freezes at night; White Christmas possible...but it's not what you think

Hard freezes are expected for Acadiana over the next couple of nights with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s, and with lighter winds expected through Christmas morning we should see a moderate to heavy frost giving us a White Christmas, at least for a few hours after daybreak!

In the near term, the temperature forecast for tonight is quite tricky with models going for upper teens to lower 20s across the area factoring in that high clouds will move into the region acting as a little bit of a blanket keeping our temperatures from getting too cold.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, there will continue to be a breeze from the north, but not as strong as last night and earlier today, which will also inhibit the maximizing of radiational cooling.

But if the skies stay fair, most locations could drop into the mid-upper teens.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Nonetheless, hard freeze warnings are in effect for all of Acadiana tonight and tomorrow night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A wind chill advisory is also in effect for Acadiana Friday night with chills dropping into the 8-12° range...Thursday morning wind chills were between 0-5°!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for plenty of sunshine this weekend with highs Saturday reaching the upper 30s...we'll be above freezing for a good 4-6 hours before another hard freeze returns Christmas Eve.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with winds calming down nicely Saturday night, we should see a moderate to heavy frost Christmas morning, giving us a South Louisiana version of a White Christmas...only if you're up before 9am!

We could also see some frost in spots Saturday morning where areas are protected from the wind.

Sunny skies and moderating temperatures are expected Sunday into next week with highs in the mid-40s Christmas day and the 50s Monday and Tuesday.

The 70s will return later next week but the pattern is beginning to look a little stormier toward next weekend with perhaps a few more active storm systems through the first week of the new year.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel