Gorgeous into the weekend; wet pattern next week

Acadiana will get to enjoy its first taste of cool, dry fall weather over the next couple of nights/mornings accompanied by sunny and warm days through Saturday, but a significant change in the pattern will arrive Sunday followed by a rather soggy pattern into next week.

In the near term, Acadiana will experience the coolest temperatures in the area since late May with lows ranging mostly in the low-mid 60s by morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect plenty of sunshine and a pleasant breeze Friday with highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Friday night into Saturday morning may even be a couple of degrees cooler, but enjoy it as we'll likely be back closer to the low-mid 70s Sunday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Saturday will be another sunny and comfortable day with respect to humidity in spite of temperatures once again approaching the 90° mark.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunday will start out sunny, but today's cool front is expected to back-up to the north bringing clouds and the chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms later Sunday afternoon into the early evening hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Going into next week, the longer range models continue to indicate deep tropical moisture will be piling-up across the Western Gulf of Mexico which should allow for high precipitation chances and the risk of locally heavy rains from Texas to Louisiana into the middle part of next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Forecast models and the Weather Prediction Center are indicating the potential of 5-7" of rain or more across the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico and adjacent portions of Texas and Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, there may be the risk of some sort of tropical development in the Western Gulf beyond this weekend per the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC Thursday added an outlook of an area of disturbed weather over Honduras that will be heading for the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the end of this weekend.

Currently there is a low chance, at 30% for a system to develop over the next 5 days...but that risk may increase into the weekend with any system possible drifting northward across the Western Gulf.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere outside of Hurricane Larry which could impact Eastern Newfoundland Friday night into Saturday morning, another area of disturbed weather coming off of the African Coast is expected to develop, but this particular system should stay in the Eastern Atlantic.

