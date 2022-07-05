Good chance of storms Wednesday

Acadiana should see a good chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday as the same disturbance that increased our rain chances late last week into Saturday has circled around the state and is making its second visit to the area as it drifts westward from Eastern Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances look to increase into the 70-80% range Wednesday with some isolated areas seeing some locally torrential downpours with rainfall rates in the 1-3" per hour range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Most of us however will likely see less than an inch of rainfall Wednesday (with some areas not seeing much at all) but a few spots could catch several inches in a short period of time that could lead to brief street flooding.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Prime-time for activity will be earlier than usual, from the mid-morning into the mid-afternoon hours.

Thanks to the higher and earlier rain chances Acadiana should mostly be on the cooler side of 90°...topping out (hopefully) in the upper 80s.

The disturbance will move farther west into Texas Thursday with our rain chances tamping down to near 40%.

Rain chances should decrease further Friday into Saturday allowing for the steamy-mid 90s and higher end heat indices in the 105°+ range to return to the area.

By Sunday, it appears that our rain chances may be on the upswing again as a weak frontal trough approaches the Gulf Coast.

Next week's weather looks to be a continuation of a typical summer pattern with up and down rain chances accompanied by high temperatures mostly in the low-mid 90s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile the Atlantic tropics are quiet and it should stay that way for at least another 5-7 days.

In the Eastern Pacific, it should be noted that Tropical Storm Bonnie crossed Central America intact so the storm kept its name.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Bonnie had strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds Tuesday afternoon and should move and die out to sea in the next 5-6 days.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel