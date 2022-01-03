Frosty start, milder finish Tuesday

After another freezing start Tuesday morning, milder weather will be in store for Acadiana through midweek.

Temperatures overnight through Tuesday morning will once again drop into the mid-upper 20s across many areas of Acadiana (closer to near 30° for Lafayette) but for most areas this should be a light freeze with little or no pipe issues expected locally.

Rob Perillo/KATC

With lighter winds overnight through Tuesday morning, there will be a much better chance of a frost at daybreak, so it should like rather pretty at sunrise!

Sunny skies along with our winds shifting easterly and then southeasterly Tuesday, should elevate our temperatures into the upper 50s to near 60° Tuesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The return flow from the Gulf of Mexico will further moderate our temperatures Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Moving into mid-week look for more clouds as the Gulf flow continues to stream into our region with highs Wednesday and Thursday warming further into the upper 60s to near 70°.

A sprinkle of two will be possible mid-week, especially Thursday as the next front pushes across the area.

Thursday's front will bring a winter chill back to the area, but for now, freezing temperatures behind this next front are not expected.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And after a chilly Friday, look for another warm-up this weekend back into the mid-upper 70s, but there looks to be enough energy in the region to generate scattered primarily daytime showers and thunderstorms Saturday into Sunday.

Another front will traverse the region later Sunday ushering in cooler and dry weather to start next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

2021 Climate Notes: The 2021 climate review for Lafayette resulted in the 6th wettest year on record...after a very rainy, record-breaking spring into summer, very dry conditions followed in the fall.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And as we all already knew, we just competed the warmest December on record, helping to push our yearly average above normal temperature-wise...

2021 was the coolest year since 2014...but still above average...just less above.

------------------------------------------------------------

