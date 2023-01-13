Frosty start but mild finish to the weekend

A light freeze is expected for most areas of Acadiana by Saturday morning, but temperatures will slowly moderate as the weekend progresses.

In the near term, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s for most of Acadiana for a few hours around daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with lighter winds, expect frosty spots across the region first thing in the morning.

Lots of sun stays in the forecast for our Saturday with temperatures in the afternoon topping out in the mid-upper 50s...a few spots may reach 60°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with light east-northeast to east-southeast winds Saturday it will fell markedly milder, especially in the sun.

Chilly (but not as cold) conditions return Saturday night into Sunday morning with lows closer to the mid-upper 30s...some patchy frost may be possible, primarily for the northern Acadiana parishes come Sunday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy southeasterly winds will usher in milder temperatures and some clouds Sunday afternoon.

As a result, high temperatures Sunday will rebound into the upper 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will warm back into the mid-70s Monday and upper 70s to near 80° Tuesday into Wednesday but there will be a few weather systems to deal with...

A weak upper and surface trough will push through the area late Monday into early Tuesday possibly producing some scattered light shower activity, especially Monday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A stronger weather system will arrive by late Wednesday which could be accompanied by some strong thunderstorms, but at this time it is too early to speculate on any severe weather threat or rainfall amounts.

The pattern is expected to remain progressive for the rest of the week into the weekend with a couple of nice and seasonably cool days toward the end of next week and another chance of some rain developing next Saturday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

