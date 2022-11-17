Frosty Friday morning; sun to finish week...chilly rain likely Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for all of Acadiana from midnight through 8:00 am Saturday...and for many, it could be the first light freeze or frost of the fall season come daybreak Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s north to lower 30s south by Friday morning but it won't be a hard freeze so home pipes should be okay.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Covering the plants and making sure the pets have a warm place to stay should be the only action needed.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clear skies are expected for the area overnight into midday Friday with plenty of sun and temperatures topping out in the mid-upper 50s Friday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By sunset however, clouds will be increasing and moving in from the west as the next storm system takes shape primarily in the Gulf of Mexico Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This will bring periods of light rains to the area later Friday night into Saturday with on and off rain, drizzle and/or mist likely to carry into Saturday afternoon/early evening.

Rain chances will increase to 40% Friday evening and near 80% by Saturday morning, and should stay in the 80% range for most of us for the bulk of the day Saturday.

Rain totals will be heaviest offshore with this next system with most areas inland across Acadiana likely to receive 1/2" or less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition to the rainy weather Saturday, it will be a raw day with gusty easterly winds accompanied by temperatures holding in the 40s...a good indoor day!

Sunday is expected to be drier with lingering clouds and chilly temperatures persisting.

The pattern looks to stay rather unsettled but a little milder mid-late next week, but rain chances remain in the forecast especially for Wednesday and Thursday, Thanksgiving Day but plenty of forecast uncertainty remains for the holiday period.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel