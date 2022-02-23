Front wags across Acadiana; decidedly cooler Friday/weekend

A cool front that entered Acadiana Wednesday afternoon will move back and forth across the area into Thursday, before decidedly pushing through the region by Thursday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Interestingly enough, temperatures ranged from the 50s to 60s across northwestern portions of Acadiana Wednesday afternoon, while from Lafayette on southeastward readings were in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

This front will edge a little farther southward tonight, become stationary by morning, and then move back to the northwest into Thursday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Along and south of the front, fog is expected again overnight, with a Dense Fog Advisory already in effect for the southern portions of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In addition, scattered shower activity can be expected overnight into Thursday with rain chances staying in the 30-40% range.

Temperatures will remain a tricky forecast with areas north of Lafayette dropping down into the 50s...perhaps upper 40s, while in the Lafayette area they'll likely get into the mid-upper 50s, and to the south, readings may stay in the upper 60s to near 70° all night long.

Rob Perillo/KATC

But as the front moves back to the northwest Thursday, temperatures in many areas will rise back into the mid-upper 70s, with a few 80° plus readings possible.

As an upper disturbance picks up the front and sends it southeastward into Thursday evening, expect decidedly cooler temperatures to move into the region with readings dropping into the mid-upper 40s Friday morning.

Rain chances will increase to near 60-70% Thursday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain totals overnight Thursday into early Friday should be generally near 1/4" or less, but a few isolated spots may see up to an inch.

A couple of isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across the area Thursday into Thursday night, with a low end, marginal risk of an isolated severe storm farther northeast, primarily into Mississippi.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Shower activity is expected to end early Friday, with mostly cloudy, breezy and cool conditions to follow. Highs Friday will reach the lower-mid 50s.

It looks to stay cloudy and cool into the weekend, with the Friday and Saturday/Saturday night parades expected to be dry, but seasonably cool.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some showers with an upper disturbance will be possible very late Saturday night into Sunday morning with the weather becoming more favorable into early next week.

Sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures are anticipated for Monday while clouds return for Mardi Gras...and after a chilly start, Fat Tuesday's afternoon high temperatures should approach 70°.

See the KATC 10 Day forecast for the latest and laissez les bons temps rouler!

------------------------------------------------------------

