Front arrives tomorrow; cooler weather to follow

It was a mild and breezy Sunday across Acadiana.

Wind gusts at times were in excess of 30 mph!

Temperatures climbed into the upper 70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

We did have a few spotty showers develop this afternoon, mainly for northern parishes of Acadiana.

Rain chances will sit at round 20% through the overnight period as low temperatures only fall into the mid-upper 60s

Areas of coastal fog will be possible once again.

A front will be approaching the area from the north by tomorrow mid-morning.

However, most spots along and south of the interstate will probably still reach the lower to mid 70s prior to the passage of the front.

(katc temperatures) katc weather

Temperatures will gradually cool into the 60s for all of the area by the afternoon.

It's important to note that the majority of the precipitation will be behind the front, so that will take out any severe weather potential across the area.

Scattered showers will be lurking around on Monday, but the day will not be a washout.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected as winds shift around from out of the northeast by the afternoon.

That front will drop into the Gulf waters by Monday evening.

(katc graf) katc weather

Overrunning moisture can be expected on Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance moves in.

A surface low will develop along the front in the Gulf keeping our rain chances elevated.

The bulk of the rain we see should fall through the course of Tuesday morning and extending close to the lunchtime hour.

By the afternoon on Tuesday, the rain will be moving out the area.

1/2"-1" of rain can be expected. Highest rain totals will remain off to our north.

(katc graf rain totals) katc weather

Unlike yesterday, where it looked like the low may track a little farther north and thus push our temperatures into the lower 60s on Tuesday, it appears that it will now track farther to our south which keeps us in the cooler sector of air.

If this comes to fruition, temperatures will likely remain in the 50s throughout Tuesday.

Regardless, skies gradually being to clear heading into Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the lower 40s by Wednesday morning.

High pressure will be in control for Wednesday and Thursday with pretty nice conditions on tap.

Temperatures will be in the 60s under mainly sunny skies.

Another system will approach on Friday, but models differ on how much precipitation it will bring with it.

I have kept a 40% chance of rain in the forecast for now to split the difference.

However, that system will be clearing things out nicely as we head into the following weekend!

Have a great week, y'all and let's make it a good one!

~Bradley

