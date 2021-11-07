Foggy, eventually sunny and mild start to week; next front arrives late week

After pesky clouds spoiled the first half of the weekend, the sun was back in full force today as temperatures pushed the lower 70s.

Clear and cold conditions tonight with overnight lows making their way into the lower and middle 40s.

Fog, potentially dense in spots, will be possible late tonight and into tomorrow morning, so keep that in mind if you have to be on the roadways.

Bradley Visibility

That fog/low cloud deck will burn off as the morning wears on.

Sunny skies will follow.

It will be another very nice day out there as temperatures top out comfortably in the low-mid 70s by the afternoon.

Bradley Temperatures

Another cold one heading into Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 40s as fog will be possible once again.

Mostly sunny to eventually more high-level clouds throughout Tuesday as temperatures stay mild in the 70s,

Bradley Long range

More cloud cover expected heading into Wednesday, but we'll remain dry and mild.

Our next front will begin to approach the area Thursday and into Friday.

That will give us our next chance of some scattered showers.

0.5"-1" of rainfall looks possible as of now.

We'll turn cooler and drier thereafter heading into the weekend.

Let's hope the clouds clear the area quicker next weekend compared to this past...

Have a great week!