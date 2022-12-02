Foggy and muggy start to the weekend

It will be a cloudy, foggy, muggy and mild start to Acadiana's weekend with some misty drizzles overnight and a few showers Saturday ahead of our next cool front.

In the near term, a return flow from the Gulf of Mexico has ushered in milder, more humid conditions along with cloud cover that is expected to slowly morph into areas of fog with patchy mist or drizzle possible overnight as temperatures hold in the mid-upper 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Dense Fog Advisory may be issued by the National Weather Service later on tonight based on observed trends.

It will be a warm Saturday for the area with fog slow to burn off to mostly cloudy skies with a few intervals of sun possible into the early afternoon.

A few widely scattered showers will also be possible Saturday (near 30%) ahead of a fizzling front that will cool us a touch Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Latest Power Doppler 3

High temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 70s to near 80° while only modest cooling is expected behind the front into Sunday.

Lows Saturday night into Sunday morning will drop into the mid-upper 50s to lower 60s near the coast (still some 10°+ above normal) and rise into the mid-upper 60s, to perhaps lower 70s Sunday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunday should be mostly cloudy, but more intervals of sun will be possible.

The cool front will become stationary offshore Sunday and then move back northward as a warm front later Sunday into Monday bringing more spring-like temperatures back to the area next week.

It appears that significant fronts should remain north of the region most, if not all of next week, allowing for daytime highs to rise into the lower 80s, and perhaps threatening a few records (which for next week, are between 82-84° depending on the day)!

Low end rain chances, 20% or less, may be possible Monday into Tuesday, but the area should stay mostly dry until next weekend when our next front should arrive sometime between Sunday and/or the following Monday.

It is expected to be cooler and closer to "normal" following next weekend's front, with models hinting at somewhat colder weather by the middle part of the month.

Normal highs this time of year for Lafayette are in the mid-60s while lows should be in the mid-40s...so we'll likely be some 15-20° above normal for much of next week.

Consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

