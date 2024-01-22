Flood threat increase by mid-week

Acadiana will be in for a wet and mild week with the threat of locally very heavy rainfall and a possible flood threat developing by midweek.

In the near term, expect a round of scattered showers and a few embedded rumbles of thunder as the first in a series of disturbances moves through the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Power Doppler 3, Acadiana's only doppler radar.

Rain totals overnight could be in the 1-2" range with most of us likely seeing a little less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will hold in the much milder lower 60s...look out for sweaty pavement too!

Tuesday will bring mostly cloudy, breezy and mild conditions with the chance of scattered showers, but rain chances won't be too terribly high.

The next weather-maker for Acadiana is expected to carry much higher rain chances, the threat of locally heavy rains from time to time, and perhaps a lower end severe threat.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highest rain chances will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday and Wednesday night, ending sometime on Thursday.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has the area hatched in for a low-end, marginal risk of a few severe storms Wednesday that might be capable of producing strong/gusty winds and perhaps some hail.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While it shouldn't pour continuously into Wednesday, expect several rounds of very heavy rains and thunderstorms with rain totals piling up across the region by Wednesday afternoon/evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Our shorter term models are beginning to throw red flags for possible flooding in spots, but where that may occur and when will be a "game-day, what's on the radar" call.

The bottom line, the Weather Prediction Center is forecasting anywhere from 3-7" across mostly of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

While the Euro and GFS models have varying solutions, there will absolutely be the risk of 8"+ plus totals somewhere in Acadiana and certainly in Louisiana before the week is done.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The HRRR model takes us only until midday Wednesday while the more disturbing GRAF model is throwing out one foot potentials somewhere in the region...of course the rain totals and hot spots will change over successive model runs...so stay with us on social media for more updates.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

A Flood Watch has been issued by the NWS for northwestern sections of Acadiana where up to 6-10" of rain may be possible per their discussion...we will likely see extensions of the flood watch area eastward through Tuesday/Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We get a little break in the rains Friday during the day, with another, hopefully lesser round of showers, likely Friday night.

Thereafter, the rest of the 10 Day Forecast cools and stays dry for the most part.

Stay with KATC for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel