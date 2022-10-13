Fine weather into the weekend; strong fall front next week

Acadiana will see plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures into the weekend with our coolest cool front of the season arriving early next week.

In the near term, in the wake of this morning's cool front, look for temperatures to drop into the mid-upper 50s most areas Friday morning, but closer to the lower 50s across the northern Acadiana parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Wall to wall sunshine is in the forecast for our Friday with highs topping out in the mid-80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Plenty of sun and warmer than normal temperatures are anticipated Saturday with highs reaching the upper 80s with a few spots possibly touching 90°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At least it will be a dry heat Saturday with comfortable humidity...normal highs this time of year should be in the lower 80s.

Moving into Sunday, some clouds will begin to invade the area ahead of a frontal boundary that is expected to arrive Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some showers will be possible later Sunday into Sunday night and Monday, but at this point our rain chances are trending downward with best rains west back toward Texas.

High temperatures Sunday should be in the mid-upper 80s.

Some of the coolest temperatures of the fall season should follow a day or two behind Monday's front with temperatures possibly dropping into the low-mid 40s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings while daytime highs will top out some 10° below normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, Tropical Storm Karl in the Bay of Campeche is moving slowly southward toward Southern Mexico where tropical storm warnings have been posted.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some heavy rains and flooding will be likely for the states of Veracruz, Tabasco, Chiapas, Oaxaca and possibly Puebla through the weekend.

------------------------------------------------------------

