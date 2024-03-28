Fine finish to the week and start to the holiday weekend

Beautiful spring weather is expected for Acadiana as we finish off the week and enter the Easter Holiday Weekend.

After another cool start in the mid-upper 40s Friday, look for mostly sunny and warmer conditions in the afternoon with highs reaching the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A pleasant breeze from the southeast will develop Friday, and again Saturday afternoon insuring milder nights to follow.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Saturday and Sunday will bring a sun and cloud mix, with more morning clouds likely, and a little less sun for Sunday.

Highs this weekend will be climbing back into the lower 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It should be breezier for Sunday and Monday afternoons with gusts 25-30 mph possible as southerly winds get cranking ahead of a frontal boundary that is scheduled to arrive here around Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The aforementioned frontal system could become a severe weather-maker well north of our area Monday into Tuesday, but for now, just a 40% chance of showers, maybe a thunderstorm, is in the forecast for Acadiana Tuesday.

Thereafter we'll see another cool down, with the next chance of rain possibly arriving for the end of the following weekend.

Se the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel