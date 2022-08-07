Few storms Monday, increasing rain chances later in week

The new week will start off with typical August weather for Acadiana with partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions along with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm during the latter part of the afternoon and/or early evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances look to be in the "scattered" 30% range give or take 10% through Tuesday, but higher Gulf moisture content and increased instability from an approaching frontal trough from the north, should translate to better rain chances mid-late next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The same system could also bring drier air and lower rain chances next weekend...but don't count on any cool downs...that's still a month or two away.

Overall, expect daytime highs to continue in the lower 90s through mid-week, with high readings limited to the mid-upper 80s by clouds, showers and storms later in the week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, a tropical wave that has emerged off of the African Coast has a medium, 40% chance of development to a tropical depression later this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This system is expected to be near the Northeast Caribbean by next weekend, but in what form and as to whether the disturbance will be any kind of land threat is yet to be determined.

The Atlantic tropical season has been near climatological normal so far this year, with this disturbance likely the first of a few systems that will pop-up through the end of this month.

------------------------------------------------------------

