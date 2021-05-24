Few spotty showers in the forecast

Although there will be a few brief, spotty showers in the forecast over the next several days, the weather pattern for Acadiana overall looks rather benign this week.

Tropical moisture will continue to stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico toward Texas and Louisiana, with Texas seeing more rain recently as the moisture and instability has been greater in that region.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Little change in Acadiana's weather pattern is expected Tuesday with roughly a 20% chance of a brief shower possible, primarily from the late morning into the mid-afternoon.

After a morning start in the upper 60s to lower 70s Tuesday look for afternoon temperatures to push the mid-80s under a cloud and sun mix.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Normal lows and highs this time of year for Lafayette is 69° and 88° respectively, so at least with more cloud cover we're staying closer to the mid-80s for now.

There looks to be a little more in the way of upper atmospheric instability in the region Wednesday which could lead to a slightly better chance (30%) of daytime showers and perhaps a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Rain chances look to decrease slightly to 20% or less later this week but we may see another uptick in those chances into the weekend as an upper trough from the north approaches the area...and today, it looks like Saturday afternoon...but that could change.

Rob Perillo/KATC Euro Forecast Monday

Overall the weather pattern shouldn't change a whole lot through the Memorial Day Weekend and as we start June...and that's a good thing!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

