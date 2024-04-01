Few showers Tuesday; stellar weather to follow

A few scattered showers will be possible for Acadiana Tuesday ahead and accompanying a frontal system that will usher in some beautiful weather for the rest of the week.

Rain chances however, are not that high Tuesday, somewhere in the 20-40% range for most of the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A much better chance of storms, and severe weather will span well to the northeast into the Ohio River Valley.

In the near term, it will stay mostly cloudy, breezy and quite warm given the time of year, with lows in the lower 70s and highs Tuesday reaching the lower 80s.

If Acadiana sees some limited intervals of sun, temperatures could easily reach the mid-80s.

Clearing and cooler conditions will push into the area Tuesday evening with lows by Wednesday morning dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sun drenched skies are expected for the area for the rest of the week with highs near the mid-70s, accompanied by low humidity, and clear, cool crisp nights.

Acadiana will begin to see increasing clouds this weekend ahead of what is expected to be an unsettled period with showers early to mid-next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the total solar eclipse department:

Acadiana may not be in luck for viewing conditions as clouds and showers are in the forecast for next Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Acadiana can expect 87-88% of the sun being blocked Monday at 1:46 pm...and if it's a cloudy, and/or rainy day, the skies might get just a little darker...and perhaps barely noticeable.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, farther to the west and north along the path of totality, there's been consistent model forecast that includes plenty of high clouds from Texas northeastward.

Rob Perillo/KATC

However, there remains model disagreement on timing of possible thicker cloud cover and the possibility of some precipitation, with the Euro Model more optimistic than the GFS Model.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If there are high clouds, the eclipse viewing won't be optimal, but still possibly a workable view, time will tell, and for now, we should be cheering for the Euro forecast.

Stay tuned!

------------------------------------------------------------

