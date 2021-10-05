Feeling even better

Drier air will continue to filter into Acadiana making it feel even better, especially at night and during the early morning hours over the next few days.

Look for lows across the area overnight through Wednesday morning ranging from the low to mid-60s under clear skies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Plenty of sunshine and comfortable humidity will remain in the forecast through the rest of the week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will slowly moderate into the weekend with humidity (and some low end rain chances) into next week.

Look for daytime highs to persist in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday inching into the mid-upper 80s Friday into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weekend still looks great despite the moderating temperatures.

As mentioned earlier, moisture values will increase commensurate with a return of southerly winds early next week which will translate to higher humidity, partly cloudy skies, warmer overnight lows and daytime highs pushing toward the upper 80s.

Rain chances next week look widely scattered (20-30% or less) at worst.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, after 14 days as a viable tropical system, Sam has finally transitioned to a post-tropical cyclone spinning in the North Atlantic.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere, other than a couple of tropical waves & a weak disturbance by the Bahamas, it's rather quiet given the time of year and season in the tropics.

And while there are no potential overt systems on the horizon, the tropical season is far from over with activity likely to pick-up near the Caribbean toward the latter part of the month...but for now, no complaints!

