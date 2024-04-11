Fantastic spring weather into the weekend...humidity returns next week

In the wake of Wednesday's severe weather, Acadiana will be treated with some perfect spring weather Friday into the weekend...next week, "Mr. Humidity" returns.

In the near term, look for refreshingly cool conditions for our Friday morning (there are not many of these left on the calendar) with lows dropping in the mid-upper 40s most areas.

The gusty northwesterly winds Thursday will diminish during the evening hours.

Look for wall to wall sun, low humidity and much less wind for our Friday with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

After another fairly cool one Friday night into Saturday morning, look for more sun and moderating temperatures this weekend with highs pushing back into the lower 80s.

Next week, persistent southerly winds will usher in higher dew points, thus higher humidity, more clouds and warmer overnight lows are expected.

Highs will rise into the mid-80s early next week and could push the almost uncomfortable upper 80s for the latter part of the week...likely the warmest temperatures so far this spring season.

Thereafter, the could be some shower and/or thunderstorm activity shaping up for the weekend that follows.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

In Wednesday's severe weather news department: the National Weather Service (NWS) was conducting storms surveys in St Landry Parish Thursday and found an EF1 tornado was confirmed at 7:17 - 7:19 am roughly 3 miles N/NW of Washington, LA with 95 mph winds.

NWS Survey Summary: The tornado touched down just northeast of Bayou Courtableau, causing tree damage and minor roof damage to residential homes on northeast across Camp Thistlethwaite and I-49 causing additional tree damage.

The tornado reached LA-182 where utility poles were leaned over before it dissipated in an open field east of LA-182 and north of Plant Rd.

The NWS storm surveys are continuing.

