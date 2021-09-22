Fall weather to stick around; tropics active, but no pending threats to Gulf

Today was the official first day of fall and with a cold front pushing through last night, the arrival of our cooler weather could not have been timed any better!

Winds were pretty stiff out of the north today, but they will begin to relax tonight.

Cool and comfortable conditions can be expected tonight across Acadiana.

Temperatures will drop into the middle 50s by tomorrow morning under clear skies.

Bradley Futurecast Temps

Those morning lows will remain in the 50s for the rest of the week, so plan on some very pleasant mornings ahead!

Plenty of sunshine will be in store over the next few days with the exception as high pressure takes control.

Afternoon highs will settle into the upper 70s to lower 80s as comfortable humidity remains in place.

We'll start to see an increase in moisture and eventually some rain chances by the middle parts of next week.

BUT, until then, be sure to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather!

TROPICS: Things remain relatively active in the open Atlantic, but there no current threats to the Gulf.

Bradley Tropical Map

Tropical Depression Eighteen will soon become our next named storm of the season (Sam).

Bradley TD18

It is expected to track close to the Caribbean islands as it strengthens in the days ahead before taking a track more so out into the open Atlantic.

Just a reminder that the season continues until the end of November.